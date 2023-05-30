Birmingham brothel keeper and sex trafficker jailed
Published
A brothel keeper who trafficked women around the UK to work as prostitutes has been jailed for more than four years.
Jei Kei Wang, 49, managed the brothel from his home at Masshouse Plaza in Birmingham, said police.
Clients paid him hundreds of pounds for women to be sent to them for sex.
Wang was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court after admitting arranging or facilitating the travel of individuals for exploitation.
The sentence of four years and five months follows a previous 15-month prison sentence by the same court, issued last year after Wang pleaded guilty to two counts of managing a brothel.
West Midlands Police said more than a dozen sex workers were trafficked by Wang, who earned £500 a week, and played a "managerial role" in deciding where women would be sent.
Texts on his mobile phones revealed how he haggled with customers on prices, on one occasion arranging for a woman to spend two hours at a Birmingham hotel for £300.
Another message detailed how a client agreed to pay £600 to have a woman sent to Wrexham for eight hours overnight.
He kept track of where women were across the country, said police, and saved their details in his phones under areas such as Coventry and Nottingham, rather than names.
After the latest sentencing hearing on 24 May, Det Insp Al Teague said Wang was involved in "a form of modern slavery".
"He would negotiate the terms of the encounters the girls would have without consulting them," he explained. "These are not victimless crimes - women were being exploited for financial gain."
The force has referred a number of the women working for Wang to other organisations for support.
