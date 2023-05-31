Plea for memories from Windrush generation in Sandwell
People from the Windrush generation who settled in part of the Midlands are being invited to share their memories so they can be accessed digitally.
Sandwell Council is creating the record of stories and photos from residents in addition to events marking the 75th anniversary of Windrush migrants arriving in the UK from the Caribbean.
It wants to hear from those who settled in Sandwell before and after 1948.
Relatives and neighbours of people willing to help can also get in touch.
The HMT Empire Windrush ship docked in Tilbury on 22 June 1948, with 492 immigrants on board.
They were invited from Caribbean islands including Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago to help fill post-war labour shortages.
Windrush Day recognises the contribution Caribbean communities have made to Britain.
The council said it would like to launch Stories of the Windrush Generation in Sandwell and, through the project, "celebrate the contributions and the invaluable legacy" of the generation "to all aspects of British life".
The initiative would also form part of the 75th anniversary celebrations along with performances by Wolverhampton poet Gracey Bee and a music event with British-Jamaican musician Basil Glendon Gabbidon, the authority added.
People who would like to share stories and experiences have been asked to contact Marketing_Publicity at the authority via email by Monday 12 June.
Council leader Kerrie Carmichael said: "I am proud of what a friendly, welcoming and diverse place Sandwell is.
"Together we have a rich, cultural history and I think it is important to recognise the positive contribution the Windrush generation has had in creating this."
