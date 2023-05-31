Man murdered brother with kitchen knife at their Birmingham home
A man who stabbed his brother to death with a kitchen knife then fled has been jailed for life.
Lenville Waite stabbed 61-year-old Clifton in the chest during a row at their home in Birmingham in November.
He fled and was arrested four days later in Coventry, where he had bought and changed into new clothes and shoes.
The 59-year-old from Waverley Road had denied murder but was convicted at Derby Crown Court and jailed for a minimum of 17 years.
In an interview with West Midlands Police, Waite said that although he knew he had injured his brother, he had not realised how badly.
Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "This is a sad case of a row between brothers which ultimately ended in one of them losing his life.
"We can only hope this verdict brings some resolution and peace for the family as a whole."
