Birmingham's Montague Court hospital put in special measures
- Published
A mental health hospital has been told to make immediate improvements after an inspection from the health watchdog deemed it "inadequate".
Montague Court in Birmingham has been placed in special measures, following the inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in February.
Inspectors found standards of care had "significantly deteriorated" and an unsafe environment for patients.
Montague Court has been approached for comment.
The hospital on Montague Road, Edgbaston, is a long-term, complex care, rehabilitation hospital, registered to provide care and treatment for men detained until the Mental Health Act.
At the time of the inspection, there were 16 people being treated at the facility.
'Multiple blind spots'
In the report, inspectors found standards of cleanliness were "below what people should be able to expect," adding they had found food debris on the furniture and floor.
They had also found the hospital had not provided an environment which was safe, well-maintained or fit for purpose, having observed "multiple blind spots" across the building.
However, the report also highlighted staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, adding that there was a range of rooms and equipment to support treatment.
Following the inspection, the hospital's overall rating, as well the ratings for being well-led and safe, have all been lowered to "inadequate."
Amanda Lyndon, CQC interim deputy director of operations in the Midlands, said the service would continue to be monitored to ensure necessary improvements had been made.
'Risk of avoidable harm'
"During our inspection of Montague Court, we found the standards of care had significantly deteriorated since our previous visit, people weren't safe and were at risk of avoidable harm," she said.
"The overall decline in these standards isn't good enough and we've told the provider what they must do to improve, as nobody should ever have to live in a service which is unsafe."
The CQC has also served the provider, OptionsForCare, with a warning notice, having found the hospital had failed to ensure the quality of care and service provided was regularly monitored to protect patients.
The hospital has provided the CQC with an action plan outlining actions for the areas of concern.
