Man arrested over Erdington cyclist hit-and-run death
A man has been arrested over the death of a cyclist in a hit-and-run crash in Birmingham.
A man in his 40s was confirmed dead at the scene after being struck by a car on Chester Road, in Erdington, at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday.
A 36-year-old man went to a police station later in the evening, police said.
He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody for questioning.
West Midlands Police said a Mercedes car suspected of being involved in the crash had also been recovered.
The force said the road had reopened and added officers were keen to hear from anyone with information or with dashcam footage.
