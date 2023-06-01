Two rescued as 30 firefighters tackle Highgate housing fire
Two people were rescued as 30 firefighters tackled a fire in a block of apartments in Birmingham.
Five fire engines were called to Kemble Croft, off Belgrave Middleway, Highgate, at 16:45 BST on Thursday, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Another 16 people managed to get out themselves without needing help from firefighters and nobody was hurt.
The blaze was put out by 19:00 BST with crews monitoring hotspots, the service said.
The roof over part of the housing block was left badly damaged by the blaze, according to drone footage released by the fire brigade.
