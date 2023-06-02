Tipton singer Amy Lou Smith watched BGT audition from hospital bed
A Britain's Got Talent contestant who watched her audition from a hospital bed said nothing about making it to the final seemed real.
Amy Lou Smith, from Tipton near Dudley, will perform in the final on Sunday.
The winner will perform in front of King Charles at the Royal Variety Performance and take home £250,000.
She told BBC WM she "never in a million years" thought she would make it to the last handful of acts to go before the judges.
"Nothing seems real," she said.
"As a singer who does pubs and clubs you just sometimes think 'I'll do it just to bump my money up £20' - but I never ever imagined this would happen, I really didn't, I'm still in shock."
'Big and wonderful'
Ms Smith, who works in a tanning salon, auditioned for the show in March while 30 weeks pregnant and gave birth to her daughter Aida the day her performance was televised in April.
"I gave birth at 3.59 and my audition was [played] at 8pm - I was still in my birthing bed. I watched it on a tiny screen still high on gas and air, it was crazy," she recalled.
The 34-year-old said the encouragement she'd had from supporters in Tipton, where she regularly performs, had been "heart-warming" and "emotional".
Though Amy's dad, Andy Smith, revealed to BBC WM his daughter planned to hit her highest ever note and hold it for nine seconds in her final performance on the show, she wouldn't be drawn on the name of the song.
The final of Britain's Got Talent, which is in its 16th series, will air on ITV on 4 June at 19.30 BST.
