Bin strikes resume in Sandwell after union rejects pay offer
- Published
Bin collections in Sandwell face two weeks of disruption as refuse workers resume strike action.
The GMB Union announced on Friday that industrial action would restart from Monday and continue until 16 June after members rejected a pay offer.
Refuse workers in the borough are employed by Serco on behalf of Sandwell Council and are demanding better pay.
In response, the firm urged the union to suspend strikes as discussions were ongoing.
Sandwell Council said it hoped a resolution could be found "as soon as possible".
Strike action will begin each weekday at about 05:30 BST and continue until noon.
As well as bin collectors, the strike action also involves street cleaners, tip workers, administrative workers and staff working at the transfer station where wagons empty collected material.
Unions called off strike action on 30 and 31 May after a revised pay offer from Serco, however this was unanimously rejected by members, the GMB said.
The union has also threatened further strike action if there was no improvement to the offer.
Sandwell Council urged Serco "to work with its employees and the trade unions to find a resolution to the dispute", saying its services were "extremely important" to residents.
"We hope talks can continue and that a resolution can be found as soon as possible," a spokesperson added.
Tony Marston, Senior Contract Manager for Serco, said: "It is always our intention to work collaboratively with our trade union partners in line with our recognition agreements and would urge the GMB to suspend any action while discussions are ongoing.
"If the strike does go ahead, we would like to reassure residents that we will do all that we can to minimise disruption to services."
