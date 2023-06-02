Tournament in memory of stabbed footballer Cody Fisher
A football tournament in memory of a footballer who was stabbed in a nightclub on Boxing Day has been taking place.
Cody Fisher, 23, was fatally stabbed on the dancefloor of the Crane venue in Digbeth, Birmingham. In March, three men denied murdering him.
Thirty teams, ranging in age from 11 to 19, have been taking part in Friday's event at StarCity in Birmingham.
Pressure group Birmingham Says No to Knife Crime organised the initiative.
Mr Fisher played with several non-league clubs, most recently Stratford Town, and also coached youngsters.
Before kick-off on Friday, players were introduced to his uncle, Danny Norman, as a reminder of why they had been invited to the tournament.
Mr Norman said: "He'd be so proud. He spent, you know, most of his childhood and his teenage years playing football for every local club and he used to coach all the little kids, so this would be his dream.
"If he could be here now, he'd be over the moon."
Mr Fisher's family and friends have donated hundreds of pounds so the Cody Fisher memorial cup could take place.
Several of the teams were made up of friends and associates of Mr Fisher.
