Man charged with murder of 'proud' father in Wolverhampton
- Published
A father found with fatal head injuries in a Wolverhampton street "only ever wished the best for everyone", his family has said.
Roy Deeley-Price, 48, died at the scene in Tettenhall Road at about 07:00 BST on 29 May.
Carl Ellitts, 25, of no fixed address has been charged with his murder, West Midlands Police said.
He is due before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday.
Mr Ellitts has also been charged with three unrelated robbery matters, three counts of rape and two offences of assault.
Mr Deeley-Price's family said in a statement: "Roy's life was not without it's troubles however he did not deserve to have this happen to him.
"He will be sadly missed by all who loved him, who's hearts will never heal. He was incredibly proud of his two children and only ever wished the best for everyone. Live Forever Roy- See you later."
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder before being released on police bail. Two further men, aged 42 and 48, and a woman, 34, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender before being released on police bail.
