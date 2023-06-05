Tipton singer Amy Lou Smith considers offers after BGT final
A singer who missed out on winning Britain's Got Talent has been offered some "amazing opportunities" following the final, her father has revealed.
Amy Lou Smith, from Tipton near Dudley, lost out to Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn, but Andy Smith said she "had the philosophy that she'd already won".
Offers started to come in on the way back to her London hotel and her father said she would consider them this week.
He also thanked everyone in her home town who had supported her.
They had been out partying until 03:00 BST, Mr Smith said, and were both suffering from a lack of sleep.
He said it had been "an amazing experience" and added: "If you'd have said to Amy in March 'you're going to be in the last 10' she would snap your hand off."
Ms Smith, who works in a tanning salon, auditioned for the show in March while 30 weeks pregnant and gave birth to her daughter Aida the day her first performance was televised in April.
Her father said: "She's tried to create like a memory log that in a few years she can play back to her children and say look if you really want something this is what you can achieve, if you've got a dream go out and get it."
He said the atmosphere at the final had been incredible and winning would have been the "icing on the cake", but his daughter had no hard feelings about not claiming the top prize, because of the standard of the other finalists.
