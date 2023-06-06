Plan to discharge Sandwell and Birmingham stroke patients sooner
Stroke patients will be discharged earlier from hospital in part of the Midlands and given intensive rehabilitation at home.
Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said the move would free up beds.
The service would allow inpatients who met a certain criteria to be discharged sooner than normal, subject to their having the right care package in place.
The Stroke Association charity has been contacted for comment on the plan.
The team delivering the service features physiotherapists, nurses and speech and language therapists, says the trust, which runs Sandwell, City and Rowley Regis hospitals.
It says the team also includes occupational therapists and dietitians, with staff working closely with social care and GPs.
The Integrated Community Stroke Service meant a "home-first model of care" could be provided for all stroke patients who could "return home safely with appropriate support and rehabilitation", the trust added.
Therapy lead for stroke services Clair Finnemore said: "It provides a seamless transition of care from acute to non-acute inpatient or domiciliary services with the same level of stroke multi-disciplinary team expertise."
