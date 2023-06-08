Birmingham New Road: Man dies after being hit by lorry
A man has died after being hit by a lorry on a busy road in the Black Country.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the Birmingham New Road, Coseley, shortly after 09:30 BST where they found the injured pedestrian.
"Unfortunately, it was immediately clear that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene," a spokeswoman said.
The road was closed while police carried out investigations.
The spokeswoman said the driver of the lorry did not require any treatment.
