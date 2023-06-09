Boy, 12, dies after bicycle hit by car in Birmingham
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has died after his bicycle was hit by a car in Birmingham.
It happened on Coventry Road, in the Yardley area, at about 18:15 BST on Thursday and the boy died at the scene.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and being unfit through drugs, and remains in custody, police said.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said a pedestrian who was also hit by a car near the scene was taken to the Heartlands Hospital with minor injuries.
The death is the third involving a cyclist in Birmingham in as many weeks and the area's cycling commissioner has called for urgent safety improvements.
Adam Tranter, who was appointed in 2021, said that must include tougher policing and extra road safety measures from the city council.
Speaking before the latest death, he said collisions involving cyclists happen "with such a regularity that you could be fooled into thinking that this is normal".
"My message is that this is not normal," Mr Tranter said.
The Better Streets for Birmingham group also called for improved safety in a letter published on Twitter on Friday.
It tweeted: "The killing of a child cyclist now puts the grim statistics in our letter out of date. The situation is untenable."
It has invited people to a vigil on Saturday, at the junction of Belgrave Middleway and Horton Square, where a cyclist died on 16 May.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk