Street artist creates image of Babbs Mill lake death brothers
- Published
The family of two brothers who died after falling into an icy lake have been commemorated in street art on the wall of their home.
Finlay Butler, eight, and Samuel, six, died along with cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and Jack Johnson, 10, who were pulled from water at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull, in December.
Street artist Stenzl said he did not think he had "ever felt so honoured".
He was invited after producing a mural tribute at Babbs Mill Park.
"My heart still goes out to all the family and I can't thank them enough for letting me do this for them; to be told that it feels like I've 'brought the boys back home' is just about the most humbled I've ever felt," he said.
The Birmingham-based artist said on Facebook that he "never expected to touch a few hearts".
In December, hundreds of people held a vigil at the park to pay tribute to the boys, while their inquest heard of a police officer attempting to punch through the ice to reach them.
Stenzl said no parent should ever have to go through such a traumatic ordeal, and paid tribute to the family for inviting him into their home.
