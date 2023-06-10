Thousands expected as Wolverhampton Pride celebrations return
Thousands of people are expected to attend the Wolverhampton Pride festival on Saturday.
The parade will take place in the Old Market Square in the city centre for the first time in four years.
BBC DJ Scott Mills is headlining the event alongside RuPaul's Drag Race's Baga Chipz and Eurovision act, The Fizz.
The celebrations run from 12:00 BST until 22:00 on Saturday.
The stage will also welcome the UK's first openly transgender rapper, Nate Ethan Watson, an Elton John tribute act and local musician Alex Vann.
"After a four-year absence, mainly due to the impact of the pandemic, this year's Pride is certainly shaping up to be the best yet," said councillor Steve Evans, City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member with responsibility for City Events.
Cherry Shine, managing director of Enjoy Wolverhampton Business Improvement District (BID), added: "Our commitment to developing a Rainbow City and promoting our vibrant city centre offer, through high quality events like Wolverhampton Pride, is hugely important to the BID."
