Brothers take on Ironman 70.3 after son's epilepsy diagnosis
Two brothers are set to compete in a triathlon to raise epilepsy awareness.
Rich and Mike Stevens, 34 and 32, from Solihull, will race alongside thousands of athletes in the Ironman 70.3 tournament in Staffordshire on Sunday.
They are taking part after Rich Stevens' four-year-old son, Ralph, developed epilepsy last year, causing frequent seizures.
The brothers' efforts will include a 1.9km swim, a 90km bike ride and a half marathon run.
When Ralph was first diagnosed, the seizures meant he would shake and often turn blue because of breathing difficulties.
Medication is now helping to manage larger fits, but Ralph still has multiple seizures most days, his father says.
Mr Stevens said: "We want to help spread the word about what a nightmare this condition can be and why it needs a lot more funding for research.
"There is a constant dark cloud of worry over us, we have cameras in every room and on too many occasions we have thought Ralph wouldn't survive."
He added: "Our dinner conversations are no longer about holidays or weekend plans but myoclonic jerks, neurophysiology, electroencephalogram results, dysplasia, tonic seizures and atonic head nods... all words I wish I didn't know."
Ahead of the triathlon, the brothers have already smashed their fundraising goal with more than £11,700 in donations.
To train for the event, the brothers have been running up to 50km, cycling up to 180km and swimming up to 5km each week with the help of a fitness and nutrition coach who offered his services for free.
