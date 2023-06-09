Wolverhampton Express and Star HQ put up for sale
The historic home of a regional newspaper, which has run since the 1880s, has been put up for sale.
The Express and Star site in Queen Street, Wolverhampton, has been listed with property company Knight Frank.
The substantial site includes a 350-space multi storey car park. Its owner, Midland News Association, is also based at the building.
The paper would either remain in the current site or leave the building altogether, a spokesman said.
The city council's investment prospectus has highlighted the site for development.
The newspaper is thought to be one of the few independent newspapers still operating in the UK.
The sale brochure said the site had the potential for residential or commercial uses, subject to planning.
The premises comprise two sites within the city's ring road, which were historically fully occupied by newspaper staff, said the listing.
Former press areas have been stripped out leaving significant accommodation, it added.
Matt Ross, the publisher's managing director, previously said: "For a number of years we have been exploring opportunities surrounding our historic Express & Star offices in the heart of Wolverhampton.
"After removing the printing presses from the site and restructuring our departments we now have significant spare capacity available and so are looking at the various options available to us, be that redeveloping the current site or exiting the building altogether."
