Birmingham MP calls for consultation on BBC local radio cuts
- Published
License fee payers "need to have a say" in proposed changes to BBC local radio, according to an MP.
Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) went on strike for 48 hours this week over changes to output.
The BBC's proposals would see its 39 local radio stations sharing more programmes.
Speaking to Politics Midlands, Paulette Hamilton, who represents Birmingham Erdington for Labour, said there "needs to be more consultation".
She said during her 18 years as a councillor for Birmingham City Council, BBC local radio had been key in how she "got information out there".
"If they're going to take them [programmes] away without consultation, without actually speaking to anybody, just saying they're going to move the money elsewhere, it's just not good enough," Ms Hamilton said.
The BBC's proposals would see cuts to local radio to bolster its online services.
A spokesperson for the broadcaster said those plans would see Wolverhampton getting a bespoke new digital news services and were part of a bid to modernise local services.
All 39 local stations would continue to provide local programming each weekday between 06:00 and 14:00, the corporation added.
Ms Hamilton was one of 13 cross-party West Midlands MPs to write to BBC director general, Tim Davie, in opposition to the plans.
Although he did not sign the letter, Conservative MP for West Bromwich West, Shaun Bailey, also told Politics Midlands he objected to the proposals.
He said the NUJ was "absolutely right" and had his "full support".
"We look at the people who are reliant on this service, they're digitally disconnected, they're usually older and we're stripping that service away," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk