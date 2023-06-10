Cannabis factory found at disused Ladywood building
A huge cannabis factory containing up to a thousand plants has been found at a disused building in Birmingham.
Officers said they found the drugs after they had received a community tip-off about a building in Grosvenor Street West, in the Ladywood area.
Upon arrival, West Midlands Police discovered almost 1,000 of the plants and a "large amount" of electrical cabling, alongside living quarters.
No-one was at the premises at the time of entry, the force added.
"The property had been securely boarded up, so we had to force entry and inside we found almost 1,000 plants and basic living quarters, although no-one was 'home'," the force said.
"Drugs fuel crime and cause misery in our communities, so we're pleased to have shut this factory down," a police spokesperson said.
