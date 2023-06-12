Gunman who murdered man in his Stourbridge home jailed
- Published
A gunman who fatally shot a man who owed him £180 has been jailed for 34 years for his murder.
John Jones was shot in his home in Stourbridge, West Midlands, in February 2022. His brother was also stabbed as an armed gang of six entered.
Ravi Talware was convicted of murder in March at Wolverhampton Crown Court along with Scott Garrington and Kevin Waldron.
Garrington was given a 22-year sentence and Waldron 24 years.
Talware, 33, of no fixed address, Garrington, 52, of Bridgnorth Road in Stourbridge, and Waldron, 42, of Leonard Road in Dudley, were also convicted of possession of a shotgun, possession of bladed articles and perverting the course of justice.
Three youths also involved in the attack, two aged 17 and one 16, each received custodial sentences of eight years and six months after being convicted of manslaughter, wounding, and possession of an imitation firearm as well as possession of bladed articles.
The gang arrived at the home on Caslon Crescent during the evening.
West Midlands Police said Talware shouted: "If anyone comes down the stairs, they are getting shot. If anyone rings the police, they are dead."
John Jones was targeted with a shotgun and died at the scene.
The gang fled in a getaway car, which was later found burned out less than two miles away on Gibbet Lane, police said.
The weapons were found dumped in a bin in Wolverhampton.
Speaking at the time of the convictions, Det Insp Laura Harrison said it was an appallingly violent attack over a relatively trivial sum of money.
