Birmingham man jailed for sex offences spanning seven years
- Published
A man who pursued university students dressed in gym gear and carried out sexual assaults has been jailed.
Willbert Mukori, from Birmingham, admitted 16 sexual offences against women over seven years, with three women repeatedly targeted, police said.
The 26-year-old, of Elswick Grove, was sentenced to four years and six months on Tuesday at Birmingham Crown Court.
Detectives believe there are many more victims and have set up a website appealing for them to come forward.
Mukori would loiter around the Lancaster Circus area of the city before following his victims, making sure they were on their own, police said.
After a while he would squirt liquid which had the appearance of semen over their clothing, detectives said.
Mukori committed 15 offences in Birmingham between August 2021 and September 2022, with samples tested from the victims' clothing confirming the liquid as Arabic Gum, a type of tree sap.
He was also charged with and later admitted an offence that happened in Derby in 2016, but he used his own semen in that attack, police said.
'Careful, methodical and planned'
Mukori was caught after police issued a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with a sexual assault.
Along with several calls from members of the public identifying him, Mukori also called police telling officers it was all a misunderstanding.
But clothing matching the CCTV footage was found during a search of his house and car along with a bottle of liquid which was Arabic Gum, police said.
Detectives believe he had been travelling across the country while on bail as his bedroom was found to be littered with unpaid parking fines.
Investigating officer Det Con Suzanna Doidge said Mukori's offending was "careful, methodical and planned".
"His offending spans over seven years and although there appears to be a gap in his offending I believe that there may be other victims out there who haven't come forward," she said.
She encouraged women who had experienced similar incidents to report them using an online portal set up by police.
Mukori will serve four years on licence after completing his sentence and has also been put on the sex offenders register for life.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk