Name for Commonwealth bull shortlisted to four
- Published
The new name for the mechanical bull that stole the show at the Commonwealth Games has been shortlisted to four.
Network Rail said nearly 2,000 names were put forward for the bull before it is unveiled at its permanent home, Birmingham New Street station, in July.
The 33ft (10m) sculpture was due to be dismantled at the end of the Games, but won a reprieve after a public outcry.
So will he be called Ozzy, Bostin, Brummie or Boulton? The public vote will be open until midnight on 20 June.
Two of the names stem from two of Birmingham's most famous sons - rocker Ozzy Osbourne and 18th century industrialist Matthew Boulton. The others on the shortlist probably need little explanation.
The final shortlisting was carried out by West Midlands mayor Andy Street and Network Rail chair Lord Peter Hendy.
Their organisations worked together to find a home for the popular sculpture which is currently known as the Raging Bull.
"The bull was an icon of the Commonwealth Games and we just had to save it, and give it a permanent home at Birmingham New Street station," said Lord Hendy, who called the response to the naming competition "amazing".
The bull attracted thousands of visitors to Centenary Square during the competition with regular animated displays, which included breathing smoke and flashing red eyes.
A petition to keep the sculpture in the city received more than 15,000 signatures.
Mr Street said it had "so wonderfully captured the spirit" of the Games.
"I cannot wait to see what the public decide they want tourists and local people to call the bull as they marvel at it in the brilliant setting of New Street Station in the months and years ahead," he said.
Special effects firm Artem, which made the bull, is adding some finishing touches before the move from its London base to be rebuilt on the station concourse.
The bull will be unveiled ahead of the Games' first anniversary.
