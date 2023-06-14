Aston road junction flooded as water pipe bursts

Water flooding the junction@lammie_j
The junction was flooded after a water pipe burst

A water pipe has burst and flooded a road in Birmingham.

West Midlands Fire Service was called to Aston Hall Road, Aston, at its junction with Lichfield Road at about 05:30 BST.

Engineers have arrived on site to repair the pipe, a spokesperson for water firm Severn Trent said.

Lichfield Road has been closed in both directions and National Express said several of its services were being diverted.

Drivers were warned to expect congestion and should avoid the area, city councillor Majid Mahmood tweeted.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Cllr Majid Mahmood

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.