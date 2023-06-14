Motion passed over bleed kits near Birmingham high streets
Kits to help stabbing victims and potentially save lives will be made available within three minutes of high streets in Birmingham.
The Daniel Baird Foundation pioneered the kits after the 26-year-old was murdered in the city in 2017.
A motion to approve them was passed by councillors at a full council meeting on Tuesday.
The authority has also decided to ensure defibrillators are within the three-minute radius as well.
Mr Baird was killed when a dispute between two groups of men spilled outside the Forge Tavern in Digbeth.
His mother, Lynne, set up the charity in his memory, which campaigns for potentially lifesaving bleed kits to be made accessible.
She believes the kits, including items such as a tourniquet, bandages and a foil blanket, could have prevented her son from dying.
Mrs Baird said some days it "feels like yesterday" since she lost her son but his "legacy's living on" through the kits, which would save lives.
"[Me] being proud doesn't come into it really. When every town, village, city has one of these kits - at least in the cities - then I'll be finished," she added.
The motion passed by the council said it would commission a report into the accessibility of defibrillators and bleed kits in Birmingham and take any steps necessary to ensure they were within a three-minute radius "of our local centres and high streets".
It said it was also committed to working with the community to find "suitable places" for defibrillators, acknowledging they were "most effective" within three minutes of someone collapsing.
