Pink surprises Birmingham Indian restaurant staff before gig
American superstar Pink got the party started ahead of a performance in Birmingham when she surprised staff at an Indian restaurant.
The singer, known for hits like Just Give Me A Reason, went to Asha's before her concert at Villa Park on Tuesday.
Staff said she turned up without a reservation, but they quickly found her a table.
"She was sweet and said a lot of people told her to come here when she came to Birmingham," a spokeswoman said.
The restaurant appears to have become a bit of a celebrity magnet in recent years with Tom Cruise eating there in 2021 and Ed Sheeran in 2022.
"It looks like it," the spokeswoman added. "All the celebrities who come to Birmingham seem to come here."
Pink came with members of her crew and families on Monday and ordered samosas, mushroom Kurkure, chicken Chettinadu and chicken Dhaba curry, the restaurant said.
During her performance at Villa Park, the Birmingham Mail said she told the audience she "had the best Indian food of my life".
