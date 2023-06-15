Asylum seekers express feelings through Solihull art exhibition
Almost 100 male asylum seekers and refugees living in Solihull have shared their experiences in a new exhibition.
It tells stories of fleeing conflict and persecution as well as finding a new home and learning a new language.
Award-winning artist Salma Zulfiqar was involved in the project and she said she wanted to show their "struggles, hopes and dreams".
One refugee, Raza, said taking part had allowed him to share experiences and feelings and lifted "a huge burden".
An art organisation known as The Migration Blanket Collective is behind the exhibition, which is due to open on 19 June - World Refugee Day.
The artwork documents why those involved left their homeland and their experiences of making new homes in the UK.
Ms Zulfiqar said: "Some described how they had been threatened, seen bomb explosions killing people with body parts and limbs everywhere. Some had been beaten. Many were terrified."
She also said that during the discussions process "they learned about UK culture as they were keen to know more about music, food, entertainment, socialising and sports here".
Raza said: "I was a little anxious about the workshops, but when I started drawing I felt like a huge burden was lifted off me as I was pouring my feelings into that drawing, I felt more relieved after the workshop."
He also said by sharing experiences, he was able to learn how others had overcome obstacles.
