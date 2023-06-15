Praise for mum as Denise Lewis receives damehood
Olympic gold medallist Denise Lewis has praised her mother and other women in her family for pushing her to succeed as she collected her damehood honour.
The 50-year-old, who won heptathlon gold at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, was recognised in the New Year Honours.
West Bromwich-born Lewis collected her award from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
"It is everything that my mum is here," she said, adding her work ethic came from her family.
"My mum raised me single-handedly and there was her selflessness and tenacity to keep pushing forward, to work hard, not settle and to want a better life," Lewis explained.
Lewis's mother, Joan Lewis, went with her to Windsor and said she was "extremely proud" of her daughter's achievement.
The Olympian said that through her mother and grandmother, she saw a work ethic that included "wanting to succeed when lots of chips are stacked against you".
Also collecting an honour at Windsor Castle on Wednesday was England and Warwickshire cricketer Moeen Ali.
Ahead of the Ashes, the 35-year-old missed training with the England team to attend the ceremony with his wife, mother and father, after being honoured with an OBE for services to the game.
Moeen was recalled to the squad for the first two Tests, having not played first-class cricket since 2021, after first-choice spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series through injury.
The Ashes get under way at Edgbaston in Birmingham - home of Moeen's club - on Friday.
