Alfie Steele: Mum and partner jailed for boy's 'sadistic' killing
- Published
A mother and her partner who killed her nine-year-old son in the bath following months of abuse have been jailed.
Alfie Steele died after being held under the water as punishment at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, in February 2021.
He had been subjected to a cruel regime and his body had more than 50 injuries.
Dirk Howell was found guilty of Alfie's murder. His mother, Carla Scott, was convicted of manslaughter but cleared of murder.
At their sentencing at Coventry Crown Court, Howell was jailed for life with a minimum of 32 years, while Scott was given 27 years.
Mr Justice Mark Wall said the suffering they inflicted on Alfie could "only properly be described as sadistic".
He told 41-year-old Howell: "I am sure that you got pleasure from inflicting pain and discomfort. The risks of killing him by your conduct were real and obvious."
During the six-week trial, jurors heard how Alfie's final months were punctuated by being repeatedly beaten, forced to stand outside and dunked head first into cold baths.
Prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC said the defendants thought it was acceptable to hit him with "belts, or a slider, like a heavy-duty flip flop, and use other more sinister forms of punishment".
Jurors were told the pair, on 18 February 2021, tried to cover up the killing by delaying calling 999 after Alfie was either drowned, asphyxiated or went into cardiac arrest.
Scott, 35, claimed Alfie had fallen asleep while enjoying a warm bath, but his many injuries and low body temperature - 23C (73F) - indicated he had been dead for some time.
Prosecutors said he might have been put back in the bath as the couple tried to pass off the murder as an accidental drowning.
Scott, of Vashon Drive, Droitwich, and Howell, of Princip Street, Birmingham, had both denied murder.
