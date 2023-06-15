Boy and woman struck in Birmingham hit-and-run crash
A boy and woman were seriously injured when a car struck them on a pedestrian crossing in a hit-and-run crash.
The pedestrians were hit near Asda on High Street in Kings Heath, Birmingham, at about at 08:50 BST.
The child was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the woman with head and leg injuries.
A blue BMW One Series, which is suspected of being involved in the collision, has since been found abandoned.
The West Midlands force said it was carrying out immediate inquiries around the vehicle and who may have been involved.
Earlier, West Midlands Ambulance Service said the boy and woman were seriously injured and treated before being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital respectively.
Most of the high street has been closed by police while collision investigators continue working at the scene.
In shock
The road was very busy at the time with parents taking children to nearby Kings Heath Primary School.
Witnesses to the collision were said to be in shock.
Ana Maria Ciocirlan said she was at home when she heard a "big bang".
"It was really loud. When I came out a few minutes later there were a lot of police here," she said.
"This road is very busy and it's getting busier and busier because of all the road closures around here."
Police were directing traffic away from the scene, but many of the side roads off the High Street are part of the Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme and partially closed, so cars and lorries were having to do u-turns.
The road is expected to be closed for some time, and buses were being diverted.
The force said it thanked "everyone for their patience".
