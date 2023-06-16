Arrest after boy and woman hurt in Birmingham hit-and-run
A man has been arrested after a boy and woman were seriously injured in a hit-and-run on a pedestrian crossing.
They were near Asda on High Street in Kings Heath, Birmingham, at about 08:50 BST on Thursday.
The pair were taken to hospital and the child was in a critical but stable condition, West Midlands Police said.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
A blue BMW One Series, suspected of being involved in the collision, was found abandoned less than half a mile away.
Most of the High Street was shut throughout the day but the force said it reopened by about 22:00 BST.
