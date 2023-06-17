King's Birthday Honour for woman bereaved in Tunisia attacks
- Published
A campaigner who lost her son, brother and father in the 2015 Tunisia terror attacks said she was sad they were not here to see her appointed an MBE.
Suzanne Richards, 54, of Wednesbury, West Midlands, set up the Smile for Joel charity which helps families affected by murder and terrorism.
Her 19-year-old son Joel Richards died with Charles Patrick Evans, 78, and Adrian Evans, 49, in the attacks.
Her work was recognised in the King's first Birthday Honours list.
She has been awarded for services to people bereaved by homicide.
Ms Richards said she would share the award with son Owen, who survived the attacks when he was 16.
"[I feel] absolutely amazing, shocked, overwhelmed, every emotion," she said.
"When that letter came through in the post I was just so surprised. The charity is an amazing charity; so many people helped me make it happen.
"Just to get that recognition was just wonderful and straightaway I rang Owen and told him what we'd won because I do believe I share it with him as well."
Money donated to the charity supports bereaved families through the paying of bills alongside holidays and gifts.
Ms Richards said the charity also aimed to help ensure people were aware of travel and safety advice.
The charity says it helps families "torn apart by murder and terrorism", including those who do not have a support network around them.
Ms Richards said of her lost loved ones: "Obviously they're not here for me to share [receiving the award] with them which makes it sad, so it's bittersweet for me.
"I'm overwhelmed with the award and it's going to help the charity of course as well, but I'd change it all if I could and get them back."