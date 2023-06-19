Dozens of dead fish found at Manor Farm Park in Birmingham
Dozens of fish have been found dead at a Birmingham beauty spot, with visitors describing the "unbearable" smell.
Local resident Sabirali Sama said Manor Farm Park, in Northfield, was a popular location with families.
However, he said many were left upset on Saturday.
The Environment Agency (EA) said it had been responding to many reports of fish dead across the region, with the hot dry spell to blame for lower oxygen levels in the water.
A spokesperson for the organisation said teams had been monitoring oxygen levels in rivers and called on people to report sightings of fish in distress.
"We are currently assessing each report to see what action can be taken and are providing advice as required," they said.
Staff had "gone to lots of different locations" in the past week, the EA said.
The EA tweeted staff had also used pumps at the weekend to increase oxygen levels at a fishery in Grimley, Worcestershire, where fish were in distress.
"Water naturally carries less oxygen during hot, dry spells and prolonged warm dry weather can affect fish in rivers, canals and still waters," a statement said.
"Intense summer rainstorms, particularly after a period of prolonged warm weather, will inevitably wash material into watercourses which has built up on roads and in gullies and drainage systems.
"Once in a watercourse, this material will further deplete the water of oxygen, and can lead to serious fish mortalities."