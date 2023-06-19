Paralysed former West Midlands Royal Marine left without care
- Published
The family of a former Royal Marine who is paralysed say they are devastated he was left for five days without his round-the-clock care.
Dominic Lovett's previous home care provider pulled out of its contract and new ones were not yet in place.
The 35-year-old, from Rowley Regis, said he was not happy and wanted "just a little bit of humanity".
The Black Country Integrated Care Board said it secured a new contract, but there were problems transferring staff.
Mr Lovett was paralysed in a freak accident on manoeuvres 15 years ago in Norway and needs 24-hour care seven days a week.
Sugarman Health and Wellbeing had been providing that support until last week, but pulled out, saying it was not financially viable.
However, new provider AMG said it was working with the ICB to safely transfer the patient, but no start date had been agreed.
During the five days without support, Mr Lovett's family said they were left alone to try and support him.
His mother, Wendy Lovett, blamed the care companies for "fighting between themselves" while her son was "sitting at home, on his own".
"I'm absolutely devastated that a company could just walk out and leave him," she said.
Mr Lovett has since begun receiving emergency 24-hour care again, although his mother said she was still worried about him.
"This week his health has deteriorated and it's his body, and every time his body deteriorates, it never comes back the same way," Ms Lovett said.
A spokesperson for Sugarman said the care was transferred to another provider when the contract ended on 12 June and responsibility for it remained with the Black Country ICB.
Sally Roberts, Chief Nursing Officer for the ICB, said: "Following the breakdown in Mr Lovett's care package we sought an alternative option for care, unfortunately Mr Lovett wasn't able to accept that placement.
"We have secured a new contract which will commence shortly, until then we are committed to continuing the 24/7 emergency support package that is currently in place."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk