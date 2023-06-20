Bus fares to rise in West Midlands for first time in six years
Fares on National Express West Midlands (NXWM) buses are set to increase in the firm's first price rise in six years.
The price of a single fare will increase from £2.40 to £2.70 with an all-day ticket rising by 50p to £4.50.
The bus operator, which serves routes across cities including Birmingham and Coventry, said the changes would be in place from 3 July.
It added the price rises were needed to "protect the bus network in the face of rising costs."
The changes, announced in an update on its website, will also see the price of a weekly pass increase by £2, from £15 to £17.
"Costs including fuel, electricity, parts and labour have increased by 25% in the past three years, while the number of people using buses remains around 90% of what it was before the pandemic," the update added.
A spokesperson for NXWM added the West Midlands would still have the "cheapest all-day ticket price of any city region in England."
A national £2 bus fare cap had been introduced by the government to assist passengers with the cost of living, but NXWM said it was "reviewing" whether it would participate in the forthcoming scheme.
The price hike came after West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, previously said in October bus fares in the region would be frozen until 2025.
Mr Street said he remained committed to investing in the bus network, but had agreed to the fare increases to avoid routes being cut due to "inflationary pressures".
A Transport for West Midlands spokesperson added: "Whilst we recognise bus operators are being significantly impacted by rising costs compounding the Covid-19 pandemic related challenges, it is of course disappointing to see fares rise."
