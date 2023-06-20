Suspected chop shop store found in Black Country raids
A suspected store of stolen and disassembled vehicles was among places raided in a day of police action in the Black Country.
West Midlands Police said it had received intelligence for seven months that the building was part of a so-called "chop shop" operation.
Operation Advance also included traffic operations, community policing and work using drones and dogs.
The 24-hour operation will be repeated in other areas in the future.
Det Sgt Martin Williams said: "Cars are getting stolen for parts, being stripped down and taken to different places.
"From seven months of intelligence we believe this is the place which is storing these cars."
He said the force would be "disrupting and getting in the faces of criminals" with operations like this.
The operation is the first of its type since West Midlands Police changed its way of working, to base more officers locally, in seven areas.
The force promised to share photographs and information about the operation.
