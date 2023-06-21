Family of murdered Wolverhampton boy go to Parliament
The family of a murdered 16-year-old boy are due to visit Parliament to call for tougher action on knife crime.
Ronan Kanda was stabbed to death outside his home in Wolverhampton last year and his family want action to stop the online sale of machetes, swords and similar bladed weapons.
They are due to meet the Policing Minister, Chris Philp MP, and Shadow Minister Sarah Jones.
Pat McFadden, the MP for Wolverhampton South East, has arranged the meetings.
Two teenagers were found guilty of murdering Ronan, slain in a case of mistaken identity.
He was within yards of his family's home when he was attacked on 29 June 2022 and he died at the scene.
One of his 17-year-old attackers had picked up a ninja sword set and a machete from a post office after buying them online.
Mr McFadden, who has been working with the family, said he hoped to convince the MPs that "action is needed to try to prevent more young people losing their lives to knife crime".
