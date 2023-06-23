Midlands business network empowering women and girls - founder
A beauty therapist has said she was inspired to create a business network for women and girls after feeling isolated following the birth of her second child during the pandemic.
Today the Empowering Sisters network is made up of more than 200 members, who help to support and guide each other.
Former recruitment consultant Rhyanne White said she wanted to help them realise their dreams.
The not-for-profit organisation is backed by the Princes Trust.
Ms White, 28, from Solihull said she set up the group to support women from a range of backgrounds.
"Coming out of Covid, I felt alone and many others were in the same boat, but not really talking about it," she said.
The aim of the organisation is to help those with a dream of starting their own business, but also provide a listening ear to women who are struggling with mental health.
The group hosts workshops, coffee mornings and mentoring sessions, and can direct members to other services for support.
'Felt lost'
Ms White has also partnered with local businesses and Newman University in Birmingham to offer business advice and support to students.
"It's a cause that is so close to my heart because of my lived experiences of being a Black British Muslim woman with Caribbean heritage, navigating my way through business," she said.
"I felt lost and not seeing any support for someone who looks like myself or comes from a place I come from.
"If Empowering Sisters can help one or 10 women or girls, my job is complete - to know I actioned change to benefit our community right here and now and for the future for all the women."
