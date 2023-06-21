Man dies after being pulled from Birmingham canal
A man has died after being pulled from a canal in Birmingham.
The emergency services were called to the Worcester and Birmingham Canal near Raddlebarn Road, Selly Oak, at 04:46 BST on Wednesday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said a man was pulled from the water by police and was in a critical condition but died at the scene.
"It sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man," the service said.
