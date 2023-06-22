Birmingham Commonwealth Games bull named after Ozzy Osbourne
A huge mechanical bull which stole the show at the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony has been named after Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.
The naming of the 33ft (10m) tall sculpture came after a public vote and was revealed on BBC Breakfast earlier.
Ozzy the bull will soon move to his new permanent home at Birmingham New Street railway station.
"I'm absolutely blown away," said the rock legend, who played at the Birmingham games' closing ceremony.
"Thank you for all your votes. And Birmingham forever," he told the BBC.
The sculpture was due to be dismantled at the end of the games, but won a reprieve after a public outcry.
It will be housed under the atrium of the station after a petition to save it attracted almost 10,000 signatures.
Tens of thousands of people crammed into Birmingham's Centenary Square see it at its temporary home during and after after the games, instantly becoming one of the city's most popular attractions.
More than 28,000 votes were cast to name the sculpture, previously known informally as Raging Bull.
The other shortlisted names in contention were Bostin, a well-used Midlands phrase meaning excellent; Brummie, describing people who come from Birmingham; and Boulton, after pioneering 18th Century industrialist Matthew Boulton.
Ozzy attracted more than 70% of the votes, said Network Rail.
West Midlands mayor Andy Street said the public "couldn't have made a clearer choice".
"Like people right across our region, I cannot wait to see Ozzy take pride of place in New Street Station in a triumphant homecoming this summer - proudly bearing the name of the Prince of Darkness himself."
Network Rail chair Lord Peter Hendy said "it truly shows how much affection people have for this star of the Commonwealth Games".
"I can't wait for it to be unveiled on the station concourse in time for the first anniversary of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."
Creators of the bull Artem said the sculpture would be fitted through the doors of the station "as part of a giant jigsaw puzzle".
"It's quite emotional for us that people in Birmingham wanted the bull become a permanent fixture," said chief executive Mike Kelt.
