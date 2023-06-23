Funding to improve healthcare for LGBT people in Sandwell
New funding is set to be made available to improve healthcare for people from the LGBT community in Sandwell.
It comes after a report from the council found they faced long waiting times, insensitive comments and discrimination.
The LGBTQ+ Health Needs report was debated by health professionals and councillors at a meeting on Wednesday,
A spokesperson from the council confirmed councillors had endorsed its recommendations.
The report had highlighted several suggestions, including improving physical activity, supporting mental health schemes and promoting LGBT awareness training across the healthcare system.
A small grants scheme to support community groups, in partnership with the Sandwell Voluntary Sector Organisation (SCVO), is set to open for applications from 26 June.
Councillor Suzanne Hartwell said it was important to "work in partnership" with the community in public health matters
The study had been commissioned after a survey found 80% of LGBT people across Sandwell had rated their GP as poor, with 29% adding that they had been mistreated because of their sexuality or gender.
Xander Jennings, a trans man living in West Bromwich, said he had wanted to see more training for healthcare staff.
"Just treat us with respect, don't disregard us, or put us down, or make us feel belittled, or misgender us, that's all we're asking," he said.
He told BBC WM he had been waiting for surgery for his transition for three years.
"I started my transition in 2020 and I've waited until last year for my first appointment with the gender identity clinic. And in July, I'll be having my second appointment for consultation," he explained,
"They can't imagine what it's like for me everyday, to do what I need to do to pass as a male every day."
