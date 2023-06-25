New winter lights trail part of Wolverhampton's 'events city' plan
A winter light trail should bring thousands of people into Wolverhampton and is part of plans to turn it into an "events city", a council says.
The new event will take place in West Park from the end of November, run by events firm Luminate.
Visitors will be guided around the park with a series of light projections and installations.
The move builds on recent investment in the city such as the revamped The Halls, the city council said.
The authority wants to turn Wolverhampton into an "events city" over the next five years, councillor Bhupinder Gakhal said.
In the past financial year to April, the authority supported bringing about 450,000 visitors to the city, he added.
