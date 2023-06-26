Constable goes on display in Dudley shopping centre
John Constable's painting The Cornfield has been put on display in a shopping centre.
The painting, which is travelling from the National Gallery, will be on display at Units 18-20 of the Churchill Shopping Centre in Dudley until 2 July.
It is part of a national tour, which has seen it shown in Basildon, on the Isle of Wight and Jarrow.
Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council, said it was a "great honour".
A series of activities will be on offer for residents at the exhibition site including art sessions and talks on the local glass industry as well as on the landscape art of the Black Country.
Pieces from Dudley Museum's collection will also be on display alongside Constable's masterpiece.
Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery, said: " It is an exciting way for us to connect with new partners all over the UK, and to be part of their outstanding work with their local communities."
While Kristien Neve from LCP Group, who manage and operate the Churchill Shopping Centre, added: "We couldn't be more pleased to host this beautiful Constable painting at the shopping centre and hope local people and visitors from further afield come and see The Cornfield while they have the chance."
Completed in Constable's London studio in 1826, The Cornfield depicts a lane shown winding into a vibrant cornfield, based on a path which the artist often walked along as a boy.
