Bournville Village Festival cut short amid safety concerns
A festival has been cut short and people evacuated from the site over safety concerns, organisers have said.
Birmingham's Bournville Village Festival was held on the Cadbury Recreation Ground on Saturday.
Festival organisers said a "small number of people placed the safety of festival attendees at serious risk" and the early finish meant a planned firework display could not go ahead.
West Midlands Police has been approached for a comment.
Speaking to BBC Radio WM, Naomi Fisher, who attended the event, said there had been an announcement over the PA system at around 22:00 BST asking people to evacuate the grounds on police advice.
"My heart goes out to the organisers because they put so much effort in and they will have got disappointed people.
"The fireworks is the finale of the festival and up until then, from when we came down earlier, it was a lovely day, there was lots of really great stuff going on," she said.
In a post on Facebook, the festival committee said the decision to cut the event short was made with "great reluctance".
"Sadly the behaviour of a small number of people placed the safety of festival attendees at serious risk," the statement added.
"As we are responsible for the safety of everyone who attends the only option was to clear the grounds.
"We are as frustrated and upset as anyone that what had been a wonderful festival was denied a fitting finale with the fireworks.
"We are deeply sorry for those of you who feel let down, but the decision was made purely with safety in mind."
