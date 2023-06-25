Birmingham Bentley driver saves day after prom break down
- Published
A Bentley driver helped take a 16-year-old boy to his prom in style, after he was left without his dream transport.
Thomas, from Edgbaston, Birmingham, had been due to travel to his prom in Digbeth in his grandfather's Bentley, but it broke down on the way to collect him.
On his way to the event, they spotted another Bentley behind them in traffic - and the driver agreed to take Thomas.
Thomas' mum, Sarah, said the help from a complete stranger "made his night".
She said Thomas had been "so excited" but was left "devastated" to be without transport 20 minutes before the event started.
They had come to a junction when they spotted the Bentley being driven by Nav Nasir.
Sarah said her husband decided to be "cheeky" and ask.
"[The driver] says 'When is his prom?' and we said 'now," she said.
After being able to arrive in style, Thomas was "beaming", Sarah added.
"He was really happy, it made his night," Sarah added.
"He is still buzzing now."
She said Mr Nasir was the "nicest, kindest man" and after he refused payment, the family said they will make a donation to the Cancer Research charity in his honour.
Mr Nasir, said the Bentley has been borrowed from a friend while his own car is having its alloy wheels refurbished.
He was driving home from work when the family stopped him.
"I said to them, 'I've done you favour, if you get the chance to do someone else a favour pass it on on'," Mr Nasir said.
"I said to [Thomas], his luck was in because I don't usually even take that route home from work, I had just stopped to see someone and was coming that way, so what are the chances?"
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk