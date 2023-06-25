'Fantastic turn out' for Harborne Carnival
Hundreds of people have attended carnival celebrations.
Harborne Carnival is the largest in Birmingham, with entertainment spanning the length of the High Street.
The event which features live music, arts and crafts, children's activities, fairground rides, local community and charity stalls, was held in support of heart disease charity Heart Research UK Midlands.
Organisers said it was a "fantastic turn out".
This year was the 26th that the carnival has been held, and organisers say it is the second largest street carnival outside of Notting Hill.
John Lloyd, regional manager at Heart Research UK Midlands, said: "We've seen a fantastic turn out today, and a great community feel.
"We're so grateful to everyone who's turned up today."
