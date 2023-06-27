West Midlands firefighter car washes raise £20,000 for swimmer
- Published
Firefighter car washes have raised more than £20,000 in memory of a colleague who went missing while attempting to swim the English Channel.
Searches for Iain Hughes, 42, who went missing during the charity swim, were called off on Wednesday.
The father-of-two from Dudley was based at Wednesbury fire station.
The fire service said it was "proud" to confirm funds raised from weekend events would be added to the amount raised on a crowdfunding website.
Donations to causes supported by Mr Hughes have passed more than £53,000 on the website.
Mr Hughes had been aiming to raise £21,000 for the British Heart Foundation, Midlands Air Ambulance and Fire Fighters' Charity.
Events were held at stations including Solihull, Erdington, Walsall, Brierley Hill, West Bromwich, Coventry, Ward End, Tipton and Fallings Park.
Colleagues in Solihull thanked those who attended, adding it had been an "amazing day".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk