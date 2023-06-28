Extra Alum Rock police patrols following armed street brawl
- Published
Extra patrols are being carried out by police after four men were injured in an armed brawl at lunchtime on a Birmingham street.
The violence broke out in Alum Rock Road, near the junction of Pelham Road, about 12:40 BST on Tuesday.
West Midlands Police said the force had been called to reports of a "number of people with weapons".
Four men were injured but none are believed to be in a life-threatening condition, police added.
Video footage shared with the BBC by a passer-by appears to show a number of men armed with weapons including metal bars.
The road was closed as police investigations were carried out.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.