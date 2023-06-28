Thousands gather in parks to celebrate Eid
Tens of thousands of worshippers are gathering to celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha.
The date marks the end of Hajj, an annual pilgrimage made to the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
About 10,000 people will take part in outdoor prayers and celebrations in Small Heath Park, Birmingham.
"There'll be messages about community unity and showing the best of character," said head of operations Saleem Ahmed.
"There's a really great spirit when it comes to Eid," he added.
Staging the family-friendly event is a group effort involving about 100 volunteers, said organisers.
"Before this Eid we've been worshipping, fasting, giving to charity and now this is a day of celebration and community for everybody to get together," said Kamran Hussain, CEO of Green Lane mosque.
Praying outside is a "prophetic tradition", which gives a sense of unity, he added.
Haniya Adam, also from Green Lane mosque, said the multi-generation event gave her a "spiritual boost".
"It is a really blessed day and I'm so blessed to be here," she said.
Others described the event as a "highlight of the year", filled with friends, family and "a lot of food".
Participant Munir Ahmad, who has lived in the UK for two months, said he had mixed feelings at spending his first Eid away from his home in Afghanistan.
"I'm far from my family [but] happy that I feel freedom here," he said.
Eid events are taking place across the region over coming days, including in Coventry's Stoke Heath Park.
West Midlands Police said it would put on extra patrols in Ladypool Road, Coventry Road and Alum Rock Road to ensure people could "celebrate safely".
The increased presence follows previous complaints about illegal trading, and antisocial behaviour during Ramadan, the force added.
