Mayor Andy Street announces summit after cyclist deaths
A summit with police will be held after two cyclists died in hit-and-run crashes in the space of a fortnight, West Midlands mayor Andy Street said.
Chief constable Craig Guildford would discuss his plans for enforcement measures, Mr Street stated.
The Better Streets for Birmingham group asked the mayor about his actions over the issue of dangerous driving.
Four people had been killed on the city's roads over a month, it has said.
Husband-to-be Hussien Nur Teklise, 45, died when he was struck on Belgrave Middleway on 16 May.
Another cyclist in his 40s was killed on Chester Road in the Erdington area on 31 May.
On 18 June hundreds of people attended a rally in Kings Heath against dangerous driving after a schoolboy and a woman were left seriously hurt when they were struck by a car at a pedestrian crossing on the High Street.
'Turn tide'
In light of recent deaths and serious injuries, Mr Street was questioned by Better Streets for Birmingham at a meeting of Moseley Forum, which is run by and reflects concerns of the community.
Sarah Chaundler, from Better Streets for Birmingham, said she asked what he was doing about the issue of dangerous driving.
The mayor said: "There will be a summit... very shortly, which will include myself, our cycling and walking commissioner (Adam Tranter), the chief constable.
"He will announce then what he is doing for resourcing around the enforcement issues."
Mr Tranter has said he had met with police this month to highlight "ongoing unacceptable road violence".
The cycling commissioner, who is employed by the West Midlands Combined Authority, has stated: "We have to turn the tide on aggressive driving in Birmingham."
